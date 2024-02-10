Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.