Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

ANET opened at $282.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.82.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.