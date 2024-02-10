Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $151.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

