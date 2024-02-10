Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,828,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.09 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.74.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

