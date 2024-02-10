Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

