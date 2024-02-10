Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day moving average of $254.89. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

