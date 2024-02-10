Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,665.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2,585.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

