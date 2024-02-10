Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.0 %

ADSK stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.68. 1,828,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $269.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

