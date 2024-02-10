Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of O traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. 6,516,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,980,013. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

