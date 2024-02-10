Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.68. 786,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $338.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

