Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $599,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MLM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.14. 320,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $527.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

