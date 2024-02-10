Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $477,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.66. 2,889,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,616. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.94.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.