Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $19.40 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 396,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,396,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 262,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 79,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 277,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,649 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.