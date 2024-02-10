Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,395. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

