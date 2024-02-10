Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 244,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 2,694,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

