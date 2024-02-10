Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,520 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,936. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average of $184.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

