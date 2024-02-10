Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,700 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $521.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.78.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

