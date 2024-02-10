Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,214 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.32. 3,055,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,088. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

