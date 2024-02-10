Andrew Liam Darbyshire Acquires 90,000 Shares of Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,154.19).

Getech Group Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of GTC opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Friday. Getech Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.43 ($0.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 million, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

