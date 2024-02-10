Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Xylem by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.30. 1,588,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,846. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average is $103.12.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

