Andra AP fonden Purchases 1,800 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,027. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $142.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

