Andra AP fonden Purchases 14,900 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.10% of Kanzhun worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 2,589,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

