Andra AP fonden Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.09. 1,712,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,740. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

