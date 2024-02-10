Andra AP fonden Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after buying an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $76,650,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 149,061,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,164,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

