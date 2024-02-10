Andra AP fonden Has $6.09 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 6.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. 7,216,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $177.37.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

