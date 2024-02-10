Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.27. 640,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,532. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $368.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.53 and its 200 day moving average is $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.67.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

