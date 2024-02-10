Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.49. 4,066,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,586. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

