Andra AP fonden Acquires 5,200 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,547. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

