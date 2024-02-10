Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Andersons’ FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.
In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $551,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,214,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Andersons by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 13.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.
