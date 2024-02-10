Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) PT at $75.00

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.