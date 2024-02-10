Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target at $51.14

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Capri alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPRI

Capri Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,347,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.