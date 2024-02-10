Analysts Offer Predictions for UFP Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.77 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

