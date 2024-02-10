Analysts Offer Predictions for Hookipa Pharma Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 336.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.98. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

