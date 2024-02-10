Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

