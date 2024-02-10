AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $188.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

