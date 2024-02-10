América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $22.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

América Móvil Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $5,111,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 696.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 164,890 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after buying an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 21.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.