Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $9,600,000.00 in Stock

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 12.8 %
ANRO opened at $16.55 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
About Alto Neuroscience
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.