Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,998,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,867,750. The company has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

