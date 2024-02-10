AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.690-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2 billion-$14.2 billion.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on AGC in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AGC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 6,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. AGC has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

