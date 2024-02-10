Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director James Paul Scopa Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) Director James Paul Scopa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 12.2 %

ADVM stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.71. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

