Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WMS traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

