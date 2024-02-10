Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 492,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,708,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Accenture by 2,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Accenture stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.67. 1,482,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

