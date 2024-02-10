8,100 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,557,000 after purchasing an additional 776,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. 4,011,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,850. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

