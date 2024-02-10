605 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.61 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,710,113 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.