435 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

Intuit stock opened at $658.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $662.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $615.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.