3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,044. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

