389 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.67. 725,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,443. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

