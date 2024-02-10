18,650 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of EW opened at $85.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

