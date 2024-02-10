1,705 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $13.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $812.94. 909,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,643. The company has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.