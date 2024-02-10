159,442 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

LKQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 965,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

